Body cam captures video of Interstate 64 police shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A police officer's body camera video is being reviewed as part of an investigation into a weekend shooting on Interstate 64.

Henrico Police released the name of the man killed on Saturday night, November 6, following a crash and police shooting on the interstate.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine just what killed 53-year-old Tony Elliott Singleton of Norfolk, Virginia.

Singleton was driving on Interstate 64, near the 295 split in eastern Henrico, when he crashed and his vehicle flipped, according to police.

"The officer arrived on the scene and, during an encounter with the driver, discharged his weapon, striking the driver," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "Both the driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital to be treated. The driver died from his injuries."

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the officer was not hurt, according to police.

"This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened that evening," Henrico Police Chief Eric English wrote in an email.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation into the shooting.

