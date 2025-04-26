Richmond mom whose daughter vanished 8 years ago hosts annual Missing Person's Day

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother whose daughter disappeared eight years ago hosted her annual Missing Person’s Day event on Saturday at Broad Rock Sports Complex.

Toni Jacobs' daughter, Keeshae, was last seen at a Church Hill home on Sept. 26, 2016. Police later declared Keeshae deceased after detectives obtained a confession, but her remains have never been found.

The Reopen the Case Foundation, Virginia State Police and other organizations participated in the event, distributing promotional items and resource guides to attendees. Richmond Police highlighted several active missing person cases to raise awareness.

Provided to WTVR Keeshae Jacobs

Despite the personal pain, Jacobs continues to host the event to support others affected by similar tragedies.

"It's a struggle. I have to get my mind right just to come out here because it brings back a lot of memories, heartache and pain," Jacobs explained. "But if it helps somebody, I'm OK. Even just to give somebody a hug that needed the hug at that moment — that's what I'm here for."

WATCH: Missing Persons Day in Richmond aims to be 'helping hand for families'

People of all ages attended the event, which aims to raise awareness about missing persons cases while providing support to families.

Jacobs has established a foundation in her daughter’s name to educate people about missing person cases while “serving as a beacon of light” for families experiencing the unimaginable.

