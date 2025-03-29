Man arrested on Interstate 64 minutes after deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was arrested just minutes after a deadly shooting in Richmond's Mosby Court neighborhood Friday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Coalter Street, near Redd Street, around 6 p.m. Sources told Burkett that a man was walking in the area when he was hit by bullets.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said 56-year-old Tommy Moore was taken into custody after being pulled over on Interstate 64 just minutes after the shooting.

Burkett said a license plate reader helped police make the traffic stop.

"This case is just a testament to the technology involved, very quickly we had license plate information, video of the information, local jurisdiction was very instrumental in helping us," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Edwards said the violence began after an argument escalated.

Moore was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

