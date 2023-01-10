Senior Alert issued for missing Chesterfield man with Alzheimer's

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert has been issued by the Virginia State Police for a missing Chesterfield man who has Alzheimer's.

Police are looking for Tommy Claude England who is described as a 70-year-old white man. England is around 5-foot-9, weighing around 130 pounds with brown eyes and mixed hair.

He was last seen on Monday just after 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Passage Way Drive in Chesterfield. He was possibly wearing a green jacket, burgundy sweatpants and black shoes.

England may be driving a 2006 maroon Mazda 6 with Virginia plate UZM2836. The car was last seen on Laburnum Avenue on Monday just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said that because England suffers from cognitive impairment, his disappearance

poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.