RACC's animal-saving 'Tommie Fund' is out of money

RICHMOND, Va. — The "Tommie Fund" created to help smaller animal shelters across the Commonwealth save lives is out of money, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The last few thousands in the fund were used to save the life of a dog in Sussex County who was found stuck in a trash compactor.

RACC said the fund is replenished by merchandise and license plate revenue each year in September.

Typically, those funds last throughout the whole year, RACC said, but this past year saw a dramatic increase in municipalities across the state needing help from the fund.

"We never want to turn anyone away and hope that you can help us raise enough to get us through for a few more weeks! " RACC said on their Facebook.

To help, you can make a donation hereand specify "Tommie Fund" in the note.