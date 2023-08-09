Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

RACC's animal-saving 'Tommie Fund' is out of money

Richmond Animal Care and Control said their Team Tommie fund is empty but there are still animals in need.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:19:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The "Tommie Fund" created to help smaller animal shelters across the Commonwealth save lives is out of money, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The last few thousands in the fund were used to save the life of a dog in Sussex County who was found stuck in a trash compactor.

RACC said the fund is replenished by merchandise and license plate revenue each year in September.

Typically, those funds last throughout the whole year, RACC said, but this past year saw a dramatic increase in municipalities across the state needing help from the fund.

"We never want to turn anyone away and hope that you can help us raise enough to get us through for a few more weeks! " RACC said on their Facebook.

To help, you can make a donation hereand specify "Tommie Fund" in the note.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone