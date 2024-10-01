Talk of gun threat closes Tomahawk Creek Middle in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Tomahawk Creek Middle School did not open on Tuesday as police investigate a gun threat.

"In just the last couple of hours, Chesterfield Police have shared that they were notified by a parent that their child overheard on a bus two students talking about bringing a gun to school today," a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson wrote in an email to affected families on Tuesday morning. "Chesterfield Police are investigating but given the time of morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Tomahawk Creek Middle School will be closed today (October 1, 2024)."

A decision about school on Wednesday would be made before 4 p.m., the email indicated.

