Former Congressman Tom Bliley, Jr. dead at 91

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former U.S. Congressman and Richmond Mayor Thomas Bliley, Jr. has died, according to Bliley’s Funeral Home Chief Operating Officer Daniel Woodfin.

Bliley, 91, was elected to Richmond City Council in 1968 and served as Mayor of Richmond from 1970 through 1977.

The Republican lawmaker was first elected to Congress in 1980.

Known for his bow-tie and ability to work across the aisle with Democrats, Bliley often ran unopposed in the then safely Republican 7th District of Virginia which encompassed most of western Richmond and stretched north and west.

Rep. Tom Bliley moves up in Congress

"For 20 consecutive years, he represented Virginia's Seventh District in the US House of Representatives," Bliley's professional bio read. "Beginning in 1994, Congressman Bliley served as chair of the House Committee on Commerce, the oldest committee in the House and the one with the broadest jurisdiction, for six years."

Bliley, whose family owned and operated Bliley Funeral Home, retired from politics in 2001.

