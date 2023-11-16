Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former Congressman Tom Bliley, Jr. dead at 91

Former Congressman Tom Bliley Jr. dead at 91
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:24:08-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former U.S. Congressman and Richmond Mayor Thomas Bliley, Jr. has died, according to Bliley’s Funeral Home Chief Operating Officer Daniel Woodfin.

Bliley, 91, was elected to Richmond City Council in 1968 and served as Mayor of Richmond from 1970 through 1977.

The Republican lawmaker was first elected to Congress in 1980.

Known for his bow-tie and ability to work across the aisle with Democrats, Bliley often ran unopposed in the then safely Republican 7th District of Virginia which encompassed most of western Richmond and stretched north and west.

Rep. Tom Bliley moves up in Congress

"For 20 consecutive years, he represented Virginia's Seventh District in the US House of Representatives," Bliley's professional bio read. "Beginning in 1994, Congressman Bliley served as chair of the House Committee on Commerce, the oldest committee in the House and the one with the broadest jurisdiction, for six years."

Bliley, whose family owned and operated Bliley Funeral Home, retired from politics in 2001.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone