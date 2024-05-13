Deadly crash at toll booth in Richmond closes eastbound Downtown Expressway

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is an updated story. The original article can be found below.

Richmond police have confirmed that an early Monday morning crash on the Downtown Expressway in Richmond was deadly.

Police say at 5:19 a.m. Monday morning they were called by a driver about a vehicle that had collided with a concrete structure on the expressway.

A state trooper was the first on the scene to the fiery crash.

Luckily there were no workers on the Eastbound side of the tollway but there were workers at the Westbound toll.

Police say they expect the Eastbound lanes to be closed until at least 9:30 a.m. while they investigate.

Original article as follows:

Richmond police are urging the public to avoid the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Expressway following a crash at a toll booth.

Police have not said what happened but say a single vehicle crash is blocking all eastbound traffic on the Downtown Expressway. All traffic from the expressway is being diverted currently onto neighborhood streets. The westbound lanes are still open.

Drivers are asked to take I-95 and I-64 east to downtown currently.

CBS 6 has reached out to officials and will update when we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

