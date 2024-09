AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- A three-year-old toddler is hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after they were hit by a car in a driveway in Amelia County, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The toddler was struck by a car in the driveway of a home on the 12000 block of Chula Road.

