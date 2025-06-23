Toddler drowns in Petersburg home pool, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 2-year-old child drowned in a residential pool in Petersburg on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Youngs Road after receiving reports that a toddler had fallen into a swimming pool.

Emergency responders attempted CPR on the child, but were unable to save the toddler's life.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.