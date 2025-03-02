Toddler found in water at Virginia park in 'medical distress' has died, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 3-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital after she was found in the water at Oak Grove Lake Park has died, Chesapeake Police confirmed Friday.

When emergency responders pulled the girl from the water around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, she was in "medical distress," police say. After paramedics performed life-saving measures on the girl, she was taken to the hospital.

Later Friday afternoon, Chesapeake police said that the girl did not survive.

Personnel from the city's police and fire departments were sent to the park around 10:10 a.m. after the child's mother realized the girl was missing.

Police do not suspect foul play.