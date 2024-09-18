How new Richmond restaurant Toast, at Scott’s Walk near The Diamond, will differ from other locations

RICHMOND, Va. -- Activity continues along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, as a local restaurant group has debuted its latest spot across from the forthcoming Diamond District.

Last week Toast New American Gastropub opened in the Scott’s Walk development, its third in the Richmond region. Located at 3038 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., the new eatery is just down the street from where the Flying Squirrels’ new ballpark recently kicked off construction.

