Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How new Richmond restaurant Toast, at Scott’s Walk near The Diamond, will differ from other locations

Toast at Scott’s Walk co-owners Bob Graham and Chris Staples
Richmond BizSense
Toast at Scott’s Walk co-owners Bob Graham and Chris Staples.
Toast at Scott’s Walk co-owners Bob Graham and Chris Staples
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Activity continues along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, as a local restaurant group has debuted its latest spot across from the forthcoming Diamond District.

Last week Toast New American Gastropub opened in the Scott’s Walk development, its third in the Richmond region. Located at 3038 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., the new eatery is just down the street from where the Flying Squirrels’ new ballpark recently kicked off construction.

Click here to read on Richmond BizSense how this spot will differ from other Toast locations.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone