To-go cocktails aren't going anywhere for another two years

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed two bills into law Monday that will extend delivery and to-go cocktails in the Commonwealth until July of 2024.

The newly-signed legislation creates a third-party license allowing the holder to deliver alcoholic beverages bought from businesses with licenses from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC). It was supposed to end in July of this year.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam granted restaurants the authority to sell cocktails to-go at start of the pandemic after business owners expressed concerns over revenue loss.

“Virginia’s bars and restaurants can rest a bit easier knowing cocktails to-go are here to stay for another two years,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “This revenue-generating measure has provided much-needed support for local hospitality businesses and increased convenience for Virginia’s consumers. We thank Governor Youngkin and the legislature for extending cocktails to-go.”

During the pandemic, more than 35 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go as an economic relief measure.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C. have passed legislation to make to-go cocktails permanent. Twelve other states passed legislation to allow them to-go on a temporary basis.