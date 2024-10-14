Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tom Leonard’s son T.J. is taking over the Farmer’s Market in Short Pump

T.J. Leonard (at left) and Tom Leonard
Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market
T.J. Leonard (at left) and Tom Leonard
T.J. Leonard (at left) and Tom Leonard
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The son of the namesake of Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market has been named the Short Pump retailer’s president.

T.J. Leonard, who also is the grandson of well-known retailer Stew Leonard, Sr., will oversee daily operations, planning, and finance, taking the helm from his father, Tom, who has been the sole president since the store’s opening in 1991.

“T.J. might have been born into retailing, but he’s spent the past 20 years learning from some of the best grocers in the industry,” Tom Leonard said. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone