Tom Leonard’s son T.J. is taking over the Farmer’s Market in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The son of the namesake of Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market has been named the Short Pump retailer’s president.

T.J. Leonard, who also is the grandson of well-known retailer Stew Leonard, Sr., will oversee daily operations, planning, and finance, taking the helm from his father, Tom, who has been the sole president since the store’s opening in 1991.

“T.J. might have been born into retailing, but he’s spent the past 20 years learning from some of the best grocers in the industry,” Tom Leonard said. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.