Man found dead on Richmond neighborhood road

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found deceased Tuesday morning along the 4900 block of Titus Road, off Broad Rock Boulevard, in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond neighborhood at about 6:38 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound who was deceased in the roadway," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine manner and cause of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.