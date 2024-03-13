Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tito’s opens as first of two new concepts in old Mojo’s building on Cary Street

Michael Thumbnails.png
BizSense
Michael Thumbnails.png
Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 06:42:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time in three and a half years, parties are being seated at 733 W. Cary St.

Tito’s Taqueria & Bar, the first of two new concepts taking over the former Mojo’s Philadeli building near Oregon Hill, opened for business last week.

Through the course of its 20-plus year run, Mojo’s had been a popular haunt for VCU students as well as Oregon Hill and Fan locals before it closed in 2020 and the building was sold. Tito’s owner Tito Padilla said he’s already heard from customers about the building’s history.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone