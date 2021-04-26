Tips to parting with sentimental mementos during spring cleaning

RICHMOND, Va. -- With spring in full swing, many are starting to think about cleaning up their spaces.

CBS 6 is working for you with advice on how to part with some of those items you are emotionally attached to that might be collecting dust and cluttering up your house.

Gretchen Moen, the chief clutter cutter at Cut the Clutter RVA, says that when it comes to organizing, it's helpful to start with categories that are easier to pare down, like your kitchen pantry.

Once it's time to get rid of those items, take them out of storage and find ways to enjoy some of them.

"Think about your grandmother's teapot collection all boxed up collecting dust in your attic," Moen said. "Think about that versus taking three of your favorite tea pots of her collection and putting them in a china cabinet in your home and enjoying them."

Moen advises clients to choose one to three items from a collection then donate or sell the rest.