'Tinkers' gift shop closing its doors after 34 years in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — "Tinkers," a long-time business in Richmond that was voted "Best Gift and Home Decor Shop" in Virginia for the past four years, is closing its doors. The gift shop announced the news on social media Monday.

Store Owner Sharon Coleman wrote that she started the business in 1988 with her husband, Tony, who recently passed away.

"Seeing his car parked out front and randomly hearing his laugh made work fulfilling, but ever since he passed away in February, I have lost my joy and it doesn’t feel right to keep the business going without him," she wrote.

They're shutting down the retail shop starting this week with an ongoing sale.

She ended her post, writing to her customers, "Thank you for understanding and for 34 years of love, inspiration, creativity, and kindness".

The store on Westwood Avenue doesn't have a firm closing date yet, but Coleman said if you have a gift card or credit, you should use it now.

