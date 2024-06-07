She's been waiting for a liver donation for over a year: 'I know God has a plan for me, but its scary'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mother and wife Tina Doane was diagnosed with Stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver and given two years to live if she didn't receive a liver transplant.

Now, one year after that diagnosis she is still hoping for a donor.

"Every day that I have a moment or a holiday, you think, is this my last one and you don’t know," said Doane. "I know that God has a plan for me but it’s scary."

WTVR Tina Doane

Doctors told her the cause of the cirrhosis was related to her having diabetes. "Nonalcoholic fatty tissue, cirrhosis of the liver, and he says sometimes it’s because of the diabetes, which in my case it is," she said. "So that’s where I’m at now, hoping to get a liver."

It's a journey of waiting the long-time Sunday school teacher and community volunteer says is difficult.

Tina Doane

"I’m a little worried or concerned about whether I’ll get one or not," said Doane. "I find myself not wanting to sleep, because if I don't get a transplant, I’m trying to get as much as I possibly can."

She said the physical pain she endures from the cirrhosis on top of slowly losing her vision, due to her diabetes makes daily life even more difficult.

"Just hits you and all you want to do is just sit down for a while, you get dizzy from it, I bruise easy," Doane said. "Because of the bruising and the pain, you can’t have a full quality of life."

Her husband Mark said despite this being a difficult time in their lives, his wife continues to be in good spirits. "She’s too young to go now. She has so much more to do," said Mark. "We always tease each other and say you can’t leave me, I can't leave you," said Tina.

Tina Doane

While waiting Tina said she'll continue to spend her days laughing and loving as she always has. "Just live life and love everyone, so that’s what I try to do," said Doane.

It's important to note that a person does have be under the age of 60 to be a live donor and according to VCU Health if you do it, you’re donating just a part of your liver that over time regenerates.

It is a process that takes time to complete but it's something that could save the life of someone else.

If you’re interested in donating or just want to learn more about the process you can call (804) 828-2762.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!