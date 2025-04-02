Chesterfield woman charged with neglect leading to niece's death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman has been arrested in connection to her niece's death on Monday.

Chesterfield Police responded to Chippenham Hospital on Monday for a report that an adult female with signs of malnourishment had been brought in by rescue personnel.

Secrett T. Curtis died shortly after she arrived at the hospital. She was 23.

Secrett Curtis, who had cerebral palsy and was autistic, lived in the 200 block of Philray Road with her aunt and primary caretaker, Tina T. Curtis.

Tina Curtis was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult leading to their death.

She is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

