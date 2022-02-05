Where is Codi Bigsby? A look at timeline of events in Virginia boy's disappearance

HAMPTON, Va. -- The news of a missing 4-year-old shook residents of Hampton, and the entire area on January 31.

Codi Bigsby's father, Cory Bigsby, originally told police he woke up the morning of the 31st and found his son was missing. Cory then said he looked all over, and Codi was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched again and were also unable to find Codi, adding that other young children were in the home and were located safely.

As search efforts and investigations continued, Cory was listed as a person of interest. He was then arrested on child neglect charges for incidents not directly related to Codi's disappearance.

Police said they still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. There has been no evidence so far that leads the investigation to believe that he was handed off to a family member. Any information could be of value to the police. They are asking residents of the Old Buckroe neighborhood to search their properties and report anything suspicious.

Below is a timeline of events that have happened leading up to and after Codi's disappearance: