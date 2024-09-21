'Time of Testimony' shows ways to overcome dire straits to come out stronger

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Overcoming difficult times and coming out stronger because of it was the theme at the "Time of Testimony" gathering at Mt. Garland Baptist Church in Bumpass, Virginia.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as the emcee as voices of those in the community shared how they were able to push through difficult times by leaning on their faith and loved ones.

Provided to WTVR Speakers at "Time of Testimony" gathering at Mt. Garland Baptist Church

Attendees heard from Deacon Jane Mallory, Robert Woodford, Minister Peggy Jackson, Ricky Johnson, Minister Evelima Thurston and Pastor Donald Fells, along with special music from Darryl Fonville.

Each story was shared in hopes of encouraging others to stay positive and keep moving forward.

The annual event was organized by Deborah French.

GeNienne says the testimonies were truly inspiring and uplifting.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.