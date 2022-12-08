A shooting nearly took his life. Now, he wants to educate Richmond youth about gun violence.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say so far in Richmond this year, there have been around 240 shootings. A number of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and had to fight their way to recovery, like Tim Brown.

A birthday party on September 3 in Shockoe Bottom is a day that Tim Brown from Chesterfield County will never forget.

"That thin line between death and reality, that jank is real. I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Brown said.

On that fateful day, Brown was shot five times. Brown said he vividly remembers hitting the ground and crawling for several feet with a burning sensation in his legs, chest and arms.

The shooter still has not been caught.

"Just know I was praying," Brown said.

Brown's injuries were considered life-threatening. He's endured several surgeries and weeks of rehab. He now has a metal rod in his right leg, all because of the chaos he said erupted inside of a Shockoe club.

"People get caught up in the mix because people like to do ignorant, frivolous things and the way they react off of it impulsively, it can become dangerous," Brown said.

Brown spent weeks in intensive care recovering at VCU Medical Center, racking up expenses. He said these days, he's left feeling angry and anxious about his new norm.

Begging people to put down their guns, he wants others who have been involved in shootings to pay attention to the trauma that the reckless use of a firearm can cause.

Brown said once he feels fully better, he would like to bring his life experiences to the attention of young people in Richmond in a school setting.

Richmond Police are working on a statement about the initiatives that they have launched to stop the violence, especially in Shockoe Bottom.

To contribute to Brown's recovery efforts, click here.