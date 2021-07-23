Richmond man arrested at gas station after woman's body found near interstate

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man arrested Thursday at a Dinwiddie County convenience store was wanted in connection to the death of a Richmond woman.

Cierra Jackson's body was found Thursday along the side of a North Carolina highway.

Dinwiddie Sheriff's deputies were called to MAPCO, at 6460 Boydton Plank Road, late Thursday afternoon after people inside the convenience store reported 20-year-old Tikeise Johnson acting oddly. Johnson, according to detectives, stopped at the store to get gas on his way back to Richmond from North Carolina.

Once inside the store, employees and witnesses told deputies Johnson robbed the business and began to take off his clothes.

"Just very bizarre behavior," Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office Major William Knott said. "[He] was not cooperating with law enforcement on scene."

Once in custody, deputies learned Johnson was wanted in connection to the body which was found in a ditch along the side of an Interstate 85 entrance ramp in Vance County, North Carolina earlier that afternoon.

A gun used in Jackson's death was recovered, according to Crime Insider sources. Law enforcement found the weapon they said Johnson tossed out a car window in South Hill.

Crime Insider sources also indicated Johnson is also a person of interest to major crimes detectives in Richmond and may be linked to a recent homicide in the city.

Dinwiddie detectives are working with law enforcement in Richmond, Vance County and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the crimes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.