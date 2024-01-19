Police searching for missing Chesterfield County woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing woman last scene in December 2023.

The woman, 32-year-old Tiffany Rustin, was reported missing by her relatives on January 3. She was last scene by relatives on December 1 at her home on the 3000 block of Creek Meadow Circle. She last spoke with family on December 5.

Rustin is a black female, 5-foot-8-inches tall, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Rustin’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

