Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police searching for missing Chesterfield County woman

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 19, 2024
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 13:31:31-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing woman last scene in December 2023.

The woman, 32-year-old Tiffany Rustin, was reported missing by her relatives on January 3. She was last scene by relatives on December 1 at her home on the 3000 block of Creek Meadow Circle. She last spoke with family on December 5.

Rustin is a black female, 5-foot-8-inches tall, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Rustin’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone