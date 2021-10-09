Woman killed in crash near her Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was killed in a Friday night crash less than a mile from her home. Tiffany Bond, 31, of W Providence Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along Bethany Ridge Road.

"[Bond] was driving eastbound on Bethany Ridge Road prior to running off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a drainage ditch and rolled several times ejecting the driver," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "Police continue their investigation into this incident."

The crash was reported at about 10:02 p.m.

