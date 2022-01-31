You'll need tickets to hike this famous Virginia mountain

LURAY, Va. — There's something new coming to Old Rag Mountain — day-use tickets.

As part of a pilot project, Shenandoah National Park will now require visitors to purchase a ticket to climb Old Rag Mountain — one of the park's most popular hiking destinations.

The park said with the number of people that climb the mountain continuing to grow, congestion has been impacting natural resources. So, they're hoping the tickets will improve visitor experience and preserve the area.

Tickets will become available online starting Feb. 1, and all visitors must have a ticket to visit beginning March 1. Tickets can be purchased up to 30 days in advance, and they only cost $1 per person.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to Nov. 30. Everyone, regardless of age, will need a ticket.

Due to the lack of internet in the area, you won't be able to purchase a ticket at the Old Rag fee station — so the park said you need to purchase them online ahead of time.

Parking is not guaranteed for each ticket, and you will still have to purchase entrance passes to the park separately.