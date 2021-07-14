Watch
Throw an ax or a knife to raise money for the Richmond SPCA

The Virginia Axe Company has teamed up with Richmond SPCA for a unique fundraiser happening Wednesday.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 14, 2021
GOOCHLAND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA is teaming up with the Virginia Axe Company Wednesday for an exciting, fund-raising event.

Anyone who goes out to throw axes at the facility in Goochland will have $5 of their session fee will go towards the helping shelter pets at the SPCA.

"We're animal lovers through and through every animal I've ever had has been a rescue from the SPCA," Tyler Workman, with Virginia Axe Company said. "So we take it very seriously, on a personal level and professional, we want to support you know, animals, the SPCA is generally speaking, a great organization."

If you want to enjoy another activity and have more money donated to the SPCA, they also have knife throwing available. An additional $5 will be donated when you sign up for that.

Groups will be coached on how to safely throw an ax. You can reserve your spot here.

Virginia Axe Company is located just off Interstate 64 in Goochland. The fundraiser runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

