Three suspects wanted in armed robbery at Richmond 7-11

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects captured on video robbing a Richmond convenient store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the 7-11 in the 2500 block of Broad Rock Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m. this morning.

After entering two of the suspects dsiplayed a gun and demanded money from the cashier. Police said the three suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described what each suspect was last seen wearing below:

Suspect #1: Last seen wearing black neck gaiter, blue shirt, black jacket, dark blue jeans, and white/blue shoes.

Suspect #2: Last seen wearing a light blue medical mask, black hoodie, dark jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #3: Last seen wearing a light blue mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Arze at (804) 646-8185 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

