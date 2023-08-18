Three shootings, including one murder, occur across 7-hour time span in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three shootings have occurred across a 7-hour time span in Richmond, with the latest shooting being a murder investigation.

The murder victim was pronounced dead on the scene when detectives found him lying in the 1500 block of Claiborne in the city's Randolph community.

Crime Insider sources have told CBS6 that the suspect in the shooting was possibly driving a Volkswagen Jetta with blacked-out windows.

In another shooting, a woman suffered a graze wound near a U-Haul location on Broad Street. According to police officers were quickly on scene and made an arrest in the case.

In the third shooting, a man was shot in the face outside a convenience store in Creighton Court.

The man, who was shot at around 5:30 Thursday evening, is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

"We need help from our community so particularly in this case when detectives are canvassing - we are seeing a lot of home cameras," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. "We are asking anyone who lives out here to check them and if they think they have something to call 911 or 804-780-1000."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

