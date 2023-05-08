Three Nottoway schools on lockdown after threat received from a student's relative

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle and Nottoway High Schools were all put on a secure lockdown Monday morning after they received a threat from a relative of student.

Nottoway County Public Schools notified the public of the lockdown on their social media. They said the threat is being investigated by the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office.

During the lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of the schools.

"We are grateful that the student receiving the information reported it to the school administration immediately. Again, if you see or hear something, say something. We will provide an update once we receive additional information," the school said.

