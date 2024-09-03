Holiday weekend in Richmond sees three murders in three days: 'They don't have a regard for life'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A violent Labor Day weekend saw three people murdered in three days in Richmond.

The most recent homicide investigation was on the 1500 block of Treehaven Drive late Sunday night.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that a man was shot execution-style in a parking lot.

"That's pure evil, Jon, when someone does something like that."

Cruz Sherman, a city chaplain, says consoling victims' families is one of the most difficult parts of the job.

"Looking at this uptick, it appears that people are no longer patient with each other. They're 'on sight' with each other that's what they say on social media," Sherman said. "Meaning when I see you, I'm going to get you. We don't have a regard for life. It's disheartening how someone can not appreciate the value of somebody's life."

WTVR Cruz Sherman

The other murders over the holiday weekend included a man stabbed to death in Gilpin Court Friday night, followed by the killing of a man in Fairfield late Saturday evening.

That investigation went into the early morning hours of Sunday.

And then 20 hours later, the homicide on Treehaven Drive.

"There's an effort to get the guns off the street but it also tells me these are crimes of passion. If somebody is looking to do something to you then they are going to take every opportunity, whether it's 8 in the morning or 9 at night - they're coming after you."

If you remember, Richmond’s Operation Safe Summer started two months early in April due to a consistent rise in teen violence. The operation will be wrapping up in days on September 8.

We hope to learn from the police the number of guns confiscated at its conclusion.

