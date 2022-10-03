Why this 'hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 10:05:57-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the heftier price tags to pop up in Richmond’s high-end homes market this year has come by way of one of the older houses along the West End’s Three Chopt Road corridor. The century-old Rosewood home at 6311 Three Chopt Road hit the market last week with an asking price of $4.25 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
