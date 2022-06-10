Threat of eviction continues to loom for Grace Place residents

RICHMOND, Va. -- At the end of April, residents at Grace Place Apartments in Richmond were told with no warning they had to be out of their apartments by the end of May. Since that notice was given, many residents reached out to the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society (CVLAS) to represent them in the eviction case.

They were told by CVLAS that the notice they received on their doors did not serve as an official eviction notice and they did not have to leave at the end of May.

Just a few days ago, residents said they received a second notice from building owners saying they had to be out of the building by June 30.

“We don't believe that the new notice is any better than the old notice,” said Marty Wegbreit with CVLAS. "The old notice gave no reason for the nonrenewal and the ending of the leases. The new notice gives a reason for the nonrenewal and the ending of the leases."

Wegbreit said the reason building owners gave for evicting tenants is not sufficient.

“They say, they're losing money, and it costs too much to run the building. We don't believe that that is legally a sufficient reason for them to evict people and shut the building down," said Wegbreit.

He said because the building received tax credits to provide low-income housing, they must provide a sufficient reason to evict tenants.

"They can't use business and financial reasons. Because there's no legal authority that says that a tax credit property can break their agreements with the government just because of financial or business reasons," said Wegbreit.

Wegbreit that the notice is the first step in a five-step process.

"I've advised the residents and I have met with 20 households that they don't have to leave by June 30. And if they're still there, on July one, of course, Grace Place has the legal authority to file eviction lawsuits, and I am committed to defending every single eviction lawsuit," he explained.

Wegbreit encouraged any resident that still needed help to reach out to his office at (804) 200-6045.

"If the choice is between investors possibly losing money and low-income people losing housing, I'm going to choose investors possibly losing money every day of the week," he said"

CBS6 has reached out to the building owners and is still waiting to hear back.