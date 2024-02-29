Police: Shooting at Virginia gas station may be 'hate related'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting that they say may have been motivated by race.

The sheriff's office says that they were called to the shooting on Wednesday night at 9:27 p.m. in the Sheetz parking lot located on Mudd Tavern Road in the Thornburg area. Once on scene deputies found two victims, a 29 year old man and a 45 year old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Both Detectives administered first aid to the victims until medical personnel arrived," Major Troy Skebo wrote in a press release. The victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say that witnesses and surveillance footage were able to provide detectives with a description of the suspect and the vehicle that he was seen leaving in.

"With the assistance of Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Wayne Cornett, age 57 of Caroline was arrested by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Spotsylvania Detective," the sheriff's office stated.

Douglas Cornett is being charged with 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding as well as additional firearm violations. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Detectives state that they believe race may have played a factor in this shooting, "A preliminary motive for this violent and unprovoked act appears to be hate/bias related," they wrote in a release. "Both victims were Hispanic and from Prince William County."

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff says that their investigation is continuing and more charges may be filed. Sheriff Harris added, "Hate crimes are a stain on our society and have no place in a civilized world. As a society, we must stand united in denouncing and combating hate crimes in all forms."

