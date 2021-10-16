Driver killed in 3-car crash on Mountain Road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a three-vehicle wreck along Route 33 in Hanover County Friday evening.

Deputies were called to a three-vehicle crash in the to the 13600 block of Mountain Road at 5:20 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Subaru was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road (Route 33) when it rear-ended a 2013 Kia, also traveling eastbound," Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office wrote. " After this collision, the 2010 Subaru entered the westbound lane and collided head on with a 2014 Ford F-150."

The driver of the Subaru, 31-year-old Thomas Russell Childrey of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cooper said.

The two other drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Cooper said.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, officials said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Thomas Childrey and to the other drivers that were injured as a result of this crash," Cooper wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.