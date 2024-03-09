How these Chesterfield students are showcasing their artwork beyond the classroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Artists around the world love it when their art is displayed to large audiences - a task that isn't so easy to accomplish when you're in high school.

However, a partnership between Thomas Dale High School and six Carter Myers car dealerships in Chesterfield County is offering students a unique opportunity to do so.

On Friday afternoon, a one-of-a-kind art exhibition was being put together at the high school - but it wasn't your typical art gallery.

Shannon Sissokho, a Thomas Dale art teacher says she takes pride in her job - and in her students.

“I’m there to guide them and teach them but they are very, very talented and skilled," Sissokho said.

Thanks to six Carter Myers car dealerships, the artwork of Sissokho's students will now be on display at the dealerships for the public to see.

“I love going to buildings and seeing art on the walls," said student Breanna Brown, whose artwork is now on display. "I think it just brings so much to the place, so I’m happy I get to do that in a place I pass, the Chevy dealership every day, I’m glad I know my art is there, it's so great."

At CMA Subaru, 10 more art pieces are placed on the walls and glass.

Artist Hannah Thorne says she's excited to let the world see her creativity.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s a nice way to put yourself out there, especially as an Artist, it’s such a good opportunity as a senior going to college to have my art displayed," Thorne said.

As for the walls at the dealerships? The new artwork will be a change from the pictures of cars that are usually on the walls.

"I think it brings a little bit of life to it, so we're happy to have it," said Jennie Lockett of CMA Automotive Group.

For the dozens of students involved a little tape goes a long way to let people see just how good they really are.

“They’re really excited at like just getting their Art out there more and exposure," Sissokho said. "We’re always working as a department at our school, to try and get work in the Community and get more exposure.”

The student's artwork will be on display at the 6 car dealerships until early April.

If you’re interested in displaying student artwork from Thomas Dale, you can give the school a call at 804.768.6245.

