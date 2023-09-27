This group of students may make up Virginia's only high school mariachi band: 'It's very unique'

CHESTER, Va. -- A Chester high school music teacher is helping represent the culture of the school's Hispanic students

with a new band.

A mariachi band, possibly Virginia's only high school mariachi band, was created by Thomas Dale High School teacher, Christina Sienkiewicz.

"I think it's a huge step for Thomas Dale," said mariachi club member Rocio Vides. "I love spreading my culture, my community."

Members of the club have noted its uniqueness - since you most likely won't hear the sounds coming from the club in any other school across the Commonwealth.

"I think it's pretty cool because not every school has it," club member Justin Kissiar said.

Erika Delgado, who has participated in mariachi ever since she was a kid, says this new position at her school has given her an opportunity "to be able to show how proud [she] is of [her] culture."

"I was really shy and nervous to sing in front of a whole audience," Delgado said.

WTVR Thomas Dale High School student Erika Delgado

This is the mariachi club's first full year, and with it becoming so popular, it has continued to grow with new musicians, some who have no ties to the Hispanic community.

"Being in a room filled with people who all share the same, like, the idea of Mariachi or similar culture and appreciating the same thing - I think that's really special," said club member Ava Cressman.

WTVR Thomas Dale High School student Ava Cressman

Sienkiewicz, who is the Mariachi Club's band director says that she is still learning the music but says it's beautiful to see the students having fun belonging to something.

WTVR

"I think it gives them a sense of belonging," Sienkiewicz said. "Music just does that, it's a beautiful thing."

The mariachi band is now gearing up for its next performance, this time at the school's Hispanic Festival.

The festival's organizer, Jhon Lopez, said the band shows the students making strides in exploring other cultures.

"I think it's them taking a leap and just really trying to see that there are more than just one specific culture and there's definitely more," Lopez said.

For the students who are not graduating next year, they are guaranteeing the future of the mariachi band at Thomas Dale and will continue to hit all the right notes.

"Next year I'll still be here. I'll do it again for sure," club member Katherine Carranza said.

WTVR Thomas Dale High School student Katherine Carranza

The band just received a grant, which will help provide for a few new instruments and sheet music.

The free Thomas Dale Hispanic Festival will take place on Wednesday, October 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

