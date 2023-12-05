Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

High school teacher charged with assaulting Thomas Dale student

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 5, 2023
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 11:02:28-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police charged a high school teacher with assault in connection to something that happened at Thomas Dale High School.

"On November 3, police received a report that Mark C. Boehles, 65, had kicked a juvenile male student in the lower leg and intentionally stepped on his foot in a classroom, " an email Chesterfield Police read. "After further investigation, police obtained a warrant for assault."

Police said the assault happened at Thomas Dale High School’s West Campus along the 3900 W. Hundred Road.

Boehles, of Henrico, was served with the releasable warrant on Friday, Dec. 1, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone