High school teacher charged with assaulting Thomas Dale student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police charged a high school teacher with assault in connection to something that happened at Thomas Dale High School.

"On November 3, police received a report that Mark C. Boehles, 65, had kicked a juvenile male student in the lower leg and intentionally stepped on his foot in a classroom, " an email Chesterfield Police read. "After further investigation, police obtained a warrant for assault."

Police said the assault happened at Thomas Dale High School’s West Campus along the 3900 W. Hundred Road.

Boehles, of Henrico, was served with the releasable warrant on Friday, Dec. 1, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.