How you can help a Petersburg non-profit host its annual camp for children, adults with disabilities

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg non-profit is hosting a one-day adaptive sports camp for children and adults with disabilities.

Thisability was founded by Tara Sample in 2012. She started the organization after her son Elijah was diagnosed with down syndrome and she found herself having a difficult time finding resources for him.

"Becoming a special needs parent, I don't want to get emotional but it changes your perspective on life completely," said Sample.

She hoped Thisability could help provide a support system for families and people with unique abilities.

"Initially it was just to provide resources and information that I had gathered from other parents to parents so they'd have it but the organization since then has grown into workshops, play groups and annual events and now we have a center." said Sample.

This year will be the second time they host the camp and Sample said they are super excited to see everyone.

"A lot of joy and excitement, so inclusive for everybody," she said.

The one-day camp is August 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School and is open to anyone in the area.

"We’re going to have adaptable basketball, football, and other sports. We’re going to have inflatable… laser tag, tug of war. It’s going to be a lot of fun for the whole family."

Sample is also hoping to have lots of food and prizes for attendees but said they could definitely use help from the community to make it all happen.

They currently need more volunteers, sponsors and donations.

Specific items they still need donated include:



Hamburgers

Buns

Condiments

Cheese

Cookies

Chips

Bottled water

Photobooth

DJ

Name Tags

Metals/ Trophies

Raffle Items

"The support of the community makes a tremendous difference, the only way we can provide these events and activities is through community support," said Sample.

She said she's looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces and wants people to know that Thisability is committed to giving those they love the best event they possibly can.

"Every time I thought about giving up I would get a phone call, and somebody need help and I’m like well I can’t stop now," Sample said. "At this point it’s not an option we’re just going to keep growing and going."

To find more information about the event and how to donate, you can sponsor or register to attend on their website.

