Petersburg nonprofit creates artistic outlet for people with disabilities

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg nonprofit is providing a creative space for people with disabilities through weekly art sessions and community events.

Thisability, founded by Tara Sample, hosted a painting session Thursday where participants were encouraged to express themselves freely through art.

"Art is something that kind of gives them the freedom of expression," Sample said. "We didn't instruct them on what to paint. We wanted them to use their own creativity."

For participants like Cameron Johnson, the session was an opportunity to paint his favorite sport.

"Basketball is my favorite sport and I like to watch basketball on TV like the NBA," Johnson said, proudly displaying his artwork and a basketball painted on his cheek.

Volunteers like Akhira Haskins find fulfillment in bringing joy to the participants through creative activities.

"Everybody gets to just immediately be themselves and enjoy their time and everybody gets to be creative. Nobody is being held back from doing what they want to do," Haskins said.

"It brings people joy when they see the design, so I get happy when I do it," she added.

The painting session highlights the growing need for resources for people with disabilities of all ages in the Petersburg area.

"There is a need for more services and activities and events throughout the year, and we try to provide some things here once a week," Sample said.

Sample founded Thisability after her own experience raising a son with Down syndrome and trisomy-14, a rare chromosomal disorder.

"All the resources that I've gotten didn't come from agencies. It came from parents, parents who also had children with disabilities," Sample said.

The nonprofit now hosts weekly events throughout the summer for those with disabilities in the tri-cities area and beyond.

"We tried to create a place where they can feel like they're a part of something, a place for them," Sample said.

As a nonprofit, Thisability operates on a tight budget and welcomes community support to continue providing these valuable services. To donate, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.