How you can support Petersburg group that supports kids and adults with disabilities.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Petersburg nonprofit group hosted an event Saturday night to honor change-makers and celebrate the "invaluable contributions" of volunteers to the mission.

ThisAbility, which hosted the gala at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Robins Room, assists children and adults with disabilities.

Tara Sample founded the organization in 2012 after her son Elijah was diagnosed with Down syndrome and she found herself having a difficult time finding resources for him.

The ThisAbility Center on West Tabb Street in Petersburg offers weekly events and activities for individuals of all abilities. There is a support group for parents and caregivers on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WTVR

CBS 6's Joi Fultz was awarded ThisAbility's media excellence award for her extensive contributions and coverage of the organization.

Saturday's award ceremony supported the group's crucial mission: to raise $5,000 for families with special needs. Currently, the organization has raised nearly $900.

To make a donation, learn how you can volunteer or find out about upcoming events, click here to visit their website.



