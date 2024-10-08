How you can help this Virginia non-profit host its Christmas program for children, adults with disabilities

PETERSBURG, Va. -- With the holiday season right around the corner, a Petersburg-based non-profit is prepping for what it hopes will be its biggest holiday giveaway yet.

Thisability is working to help support children and adults with disabilities.

In December, they're hoping to help even more families through their 10th annual Christmas Program.

"It's very important right now that we start getting the toys that we need," said founder and CEO Tara Sample. "We provide toys, clothes, shoes, and food to about 350 children in the Tri-Cities and greater Richmond area."

WTVR

As a parent to a son with Down syndrome, Sample said she knows how difficult it can be to cover medical expenses while also trying to buy gifts for Christmas.

"A lot of the organizations that were out there for disabilities, they didn't do a lot specifically for assistance to families in need at Christmas time," Sample said. "So, we had a lot of families reaching out to us asking if we provided that help."

WTVR

So, to put smiles on as many faces as possible the organization is asking for the community's help. You can donate, volunteer, or sponsor a family.

"We provide all the toys to the family in a bag so the children can't see them, and the family is able to actually wrap them and give them to their children," said Sample. "It could be weighted blankets, it could be sensory toys, gift cards."

Another thing Sample and Board Member Adriana Duarte said they wanted to be intentional about this year is making sure the Latino community knows these resources are available to them.

WTVR Adriana Duarte

"I've noticed here the Latino community is growing significantly, and there's a lot of services that are available to them that they don't know about. So, if they need help, they can reach out to Tara and I directly at 804-926-8101."

The Christmas program is a two-part event that includes a party with Santa and a massive gift giveaway.

Sample said help with either is greatly appreciated.

Thisability

"I hope that this year we're able to fulfill the request of every single family that comes to us. They're very grateful because, you know, some people have been in positions where they can't do anything for their children," said Sample. "So, who doesn't want to see joy on a child's face, who doesn't want to see a smile, that's something very beautiful at the end of the day."

If you're hoping to donate, volunteer, or sponsor you can call Tara at 804-926-8101 or send her an email to tarasample@thisability.org.

If you're hoping to receive assistance you can complete their online application.

