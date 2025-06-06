Petersburg nonprofit Thisability needs help making community center accessible for all

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg nonprofit that has spent 13 years helping people with disabilities now needs help itself to make its community center fully accessible.

Thisability, founded by Tara Sample, has been providing services to those with varying disabilities in the Petersburg area and beyond for over a decade.

"We went from providing resources and information to play groups and a Christmas program," Sample said.

While the nonprofit serves hundreds of clients in need every year, Sample says Thisability is now the one in need.

"We don't have a handicap accessible bathroom in the building which would be ideal," Sample said.

The nonprofit's community center is located in Petersburg's historic district in a building constructed in 1850. Despite recent renovations, the bathroom is located on the second floor, creating a significant barrier for clients with mobility issues.

"We have a lot of people with disabilities issues, even one of our board members has disability issues so we want this to be a place that is complete for everyone," Sample said.

Currently, the organization has resorted to placing an accessible porta-potty just outside the center, which comes at a considerable expense.

"Right now we're paying about $2,700 a year for a portable potty outside that's handicap accessible because we have to have something. Our bathroom is upstairs," Sample said.

That's precious money that could be going toward an accessible bathroom that's been quoted for about $6,000. Sample believes they can create a better solution with community support.

"If anybody wants to contribute towards that, whether it's your skills items or monetary donations we would be so grateful for that," Sample said.

Those interested in helping Thisability with a new bathroom or installing flooring on their first level can contact the organization here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.