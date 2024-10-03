This public community conversation will explore how housing directly impacts education access

RICHMOND, Va. -- A report exploring how housing directly impacts education access in central Virginia is the topic of a community conversation being held at the University of Richmond Thursday evening.

The “Can we learn and live together 2.0?” report examines the issue of housing and education segregation in the metro Richmond area and was put together by various local universities, housing organizations and non-profits.

Professor Tom Shields was a part of the team that put together the report. He said a great education and access to resources that set a child up for success are two things that should be guaranteed no matter your race or address. However, he said data from the report shows that is not the case for some children in Virginia.

"Housing and education segregation is deeply part of the system that we all live in," he said. "Our report specifically looks at the intertwined nature of housing and education... a lot of people think these are separate issues, separate policies, but in terms of where people live, really matters."

This report examines data from more than 100 schools locally.

"Where you live and then where you go to school matters in terms of resources, quality teachers, the demographics and economic status of those students." Shields said. "We look at in terms of opportunities, where will people be in the future, and what are their opportunities in terms of having good life chances."

Race, income and housing were among several data categories they collected from eight school jurisdictions.

"We look at also housing variables, like if you have a housing choice voucher, if you have a low-income tax credit," Shields said. "All that is compiled into maps and then also an analysis, and then some policy recommendations of how local and state policymakers should start addressing these."

The report states housing in some areas is more separated by race now than compared to the 19th century and Shields said this directly correlates to education access.

"The segregation that is very pernicious and prevalent across the Richmond area as it is a lot of other jurisdictions," he said. "We need to do something. We need to look at zoning, both in terms of school boundaries and with housing, these are things that policymakers can do."

Hoping to share this information with those it directly impacts, a community conversation is being held Thursday at the University of Richmond.

"We'd like to continue the dialog with policymakers and continue to make sure people have access to the report," Shields said.

He said it’s essential the community and its leaders come together and use the data to make change for its children. "We need to make sure that we break the segregation up. Look at these barriers that are to access and outcomes and make sure that students have a fair chance," Shields said.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It is being held at the University of Richmond's Queally Center for Admissions and Career Services (142 UR Drive).



