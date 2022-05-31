This organization is offering free help for South Richmond businesses

RICHMOND, Va. -- A non-profit that advocates and helps small businesses is offering free assistance for businesses in South Richmond.

The Metropolitan Business League (MBL) is offering free memberships to Richmond businesses that are still looking for ways to recover from the pandemic.

MBL received donations from Truist Bank to offer free memberships to several South Richmond businesses. In order to qualify, businesses must have been in business for a year or more and must provide benefits for at least 10 employees.

The non-profit has awarded more than $800,000 in grant funding for member businesses during the pandemic.

One Petersburg business owner that received help through his membership said the help he received was vital to keeping his 20-year business going.

"Actually, they gave me they gave me a grant that actually helped out with because while we're closed and reduced income, they help pay my salaries and people that work here and also pay the taxes and those kinds of things," said Bill Sizemore, owner of Crater Enterprises.

You can learn more by visiting MBL's website. To apply, use the promo code SOUTH RICHMOND.