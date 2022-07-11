This fundraiser will help send kids with diabetes to summer camp

RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2006, college student Antoinette Watkins was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Following her diagnosis, the then 6-year-old started attending diabetes camps during the summer.

"I learned how to give myself a shot at camp. I learned how to put a pump site on myself and others at camp. I learned how to count my carbs at camp which I do every day before I eat every day," said Watkins.

She said attending these camps as a child had a huge impact on her life. However, as she got older, she realized there seemed to be a community of children missing.

"I realized the cost of type 1 diabetes camp and why there weren’t as many children that looked like me there," said Watkins.

She then took it upon herself to try and get more minority children into these vital camps by creating the non-profit 'Diabaddies'.

The organization works to educate, expand representation and inspire beauty through diversity for those living with diabetes.

In the hope of sending as many kids as possible to an upcoming diabetes camp, 'Diabaddies' is hosting its first event on Saturday, July 23rd.

"This year we’re having the Hoops for Shots event," Watkins said.

Hoops for Shots will have food, free haircuts, and lots of basketball from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broad Rock basketball courts.

“We’re going to have three on three, five on five, and king of courts. We’re also going to have shots contest for the kids," she explained. "If you're type 1 diabetic, it’ll kind of be like a celebrity event for them, meaning if I see you and your type 1 diabetic or if I see anything that resembles type 1 diabetes equipment in my sight, I am calling you out because this is for them."

All donations and registration costs for the event will be spent sending a child to a camp that may not be able to afford the high cost, it'll also be used on scholarships.

"When you put on a Diabaddies jersey you are not only coming out here to show us your best game you're coming out here to show support for the diabetic community and making sure a child of minority goes to camp next year, " Watkins said.

To attend is free, but registration for hoopers, food trucks and vendors is still open, so if you're interested in donating or registering, you can visit their website.