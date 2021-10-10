Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

This city won top honors for best-tasting tap water in Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:17:47-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- The City of Norfolk reportedly has the best-tasting water in Virginia.

According to an expert panel who drank samples from across the state this week, Norfolk has the best tap water. Norfolk’s Department of Utilities won the top prize in the “Best of Virginia Tap Water Taste Test” held at the 2021 American Water Works Association Distribution System Rodeo in Virginia Beach.

Water samples were judged in four categories – clarity, odor, flavor, and aftertaste. As the winner, Norfolk Utilities is now eligible to represent the Commonwealth in the national American Water Works Association ACE Conference in June 2022.

“We improve the quality of life for residents by providing excellent water and wastewater services at the best possible value,” Bob Carteris, said the acting director of the Department of Utilities. “We’re proud and honored by this latest achievement.”

“This water left the treatment plant and went into the distribution system before we pulled samples for the competition,” said Sid Lowe, assistant superintendent of water distribution.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide