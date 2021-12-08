This $20,000 donation helps Richmond teens have a safe space

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few strong men and some elbow grease helped Jade Tabb transform space at the Boys and Girls Club on Richmond’s Southside.

Local employees from Aaron’s stores unloaded and assembled $20,000 worth of donated furniture and electronics on Wednesday.

“[The teens] selected the color of the room, the placement of everything. I did nothing,” Tabb recalled. “It didn’t feel like home. It didn’t feel like anything.”

Only eight clubs across the country this year will get a makeover like this.

The teens chose art stations, study stations and gaming equipment to fill two rooms at the Bainbridge Street facility. One of the rooms was previously used for storage.

The club must organize a Keystone Leadership Club aimed at helping their community beyond campus to qualify for the donation. Previously, the teens have fed the homeless in parks, arranged clothing drives and did arts and crafts with senior citizens.

“They are very hardworking teens. They are really determined,” Tabb stated. “I always say kids vote with their feet, so the fact they continue to come back year after year and day after day speaks a lot about them.”

The club is a safe space mentally and physically for these teens. It serves as an opportunity to stay off the streets, grow and give back to their neighborhoods.

“They’ll never want to go home,” Tabb laughed. “We are going to have to kick them out the doors but that’s a good thing. I’m excited about that.”

The grand unveiling of Aaron's 52nd remodel is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.