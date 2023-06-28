They're trading in their baked potato food truck for a tea room in Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. — After five years of running their Southern Spud food truck, wife-and-husband team Shena-Rae and Al Schramm are ready to go brick-and-mortar, but it won’t be with their usual baked potatoes. The couple is opening Southern Serenity Cafe and Tea Room, a concept entirely separate from their food truck business, Shena-Rae said. They hope the new cafe, opening next month in the Midlothian Crossing shopping center at 8517 Midlothian Turnpike, will help them slow down in their own lives while also providing a serene space for others to relax with breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.