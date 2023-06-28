Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

They're trading in their baked potato food truck for a tea room in Midlothian

southernserenity-521x700.jpg
Charlotte Matherly, Richmond BizSense<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
southernserenity-521x700.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 10:28:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. — After five years of running their Southern Spud food truck, wife-and-husband team Shena-Rae and Al Schramm are ready to go brick-and-mortar, but it won’t be with their usual baked potatoes. The couple is opening Southern Serenity Cafe and Tea Room, a concept entirely separate from their food truck business, Shena-Rae said. They hope the new cafe, opening next month in the Midlothian Crossing shopping center at 8517 Midlothian Turnpike, will help them slow down in their own lives while also providing a serene space for others to relax with breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone